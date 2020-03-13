Fairbanks Senior Center will be closed to all foot traffic starting Monday in response to the novel coronavirus. The center is taking several precautions in response to the virus.
Senior Center officials are encouraging seniors to stay home. Since seniors are more susceptible to the highly contagious virus than other populations, limited social contact is being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to a news release from the center, crucial services will still be provided, though the way they are conducted will change. For example, the Meals on Wheels delivery service will continue, but meals will be hung on doors and wellness checks will happen by phone. The Aging at Home, Senior Companion and Helping Hands Home Modifications will operate as normal.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center is still available by phone at 452-1735. Similarly, the Senior Center phones will remain active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 452-2551.
The center will still provide daily lunches, but they will be served as box lunches, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., using a drive-through method.
All classes, meetings and groups hosted at the center will be canceled or relocated. The center's board of directors will evaluate whether to re-open the center to foot traffic on May 1.
This story will be updated.
