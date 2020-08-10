Only one Fairbanks resident was among the 70 new cases of COVID-19 announced by state health officials Monday, marking the lowest local daily case count for the Fairbanks North Star Borough in more than a month.
Sixty-eight other residents and one nonresident have also tested positive for the disease, according to a report from the state health department.
Anchorage residents made up more than half of Monday's report with 36 new cases. The other resident cases were scattered among Kenai, Wasilla, Chugiak, Eagle River, Juneau, Palmer, the Northwest Arctic Borough, Valdez, Willow, the Bethel Census Area, elsewhere in the north Kenai Peninsula Borough, Sitka, Sterling, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
The location of the nonresident who tested positive is under investigation.
These new reports bring the total number of Alaska residents who have tested positive for the disease to 3,775 and the number of nonresident who have tested positive in Alaska to 764. Almost 69% of the resident cases remain active, as are about 76% of the nonresident cases.
Two more individuals have become sick enough with COVID-19 related symptoms to be hospitalized.
There are currently 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide and an additional 11 hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Hospitalizations are grouped by economic region rather than borough, municipality or community. There are currently two COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Interior and another two hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
No new deaths were reported Monday. A total of 26 Alaska deaths have been linked to COVID-19, according to state health officials, with the most recent death reported Friday of an Anchorage man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.
A total of 280,343 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.28%.
