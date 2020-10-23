Cases of COVID-19 recorded among the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District spiked this week with a recorded 24 cases among students and 40 among staff, as of Thursday.
School District spokeswoman Yumi McCullough confirmed with the Daily News-Miner that Ben Eielson Junior Senior High School has confirmed 13 cases of the virus but would not clarify how many of those cases were confirmed among staff or how many are students.
Outside of the school district, but within the education community, four students at the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks have tested positive — two who are athletes on Monroe High School’s volleyball team and two of whom are siblings of the athletes, according to Cass Ferree, a spokesperson for the school. The cases were discovered over the last week, Ferree said.
“The families of students who were in close contact with the positive cases were notified immediately and moved to online learning. All other class cohorts continue in-person school,” Ferree wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner on Thursday.
Ferree noted that CSF plans to provide in-person education “as long as it is safe to do so.”
Across town, a total of 56 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Fairbanks Correctional Center among 55 inmates and one staff member, according to Sarah Gallagher, a spokeswoman for the State of Alaska Department of Corrections. These cases were reportedly discovered earlier this week.
Gallagher did not respond to a request for more information on the cases before print time.
While outbreaks are being discovered across down, state health officials have reported a second day in a row with daily resident case counts below 10 for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Five new borough cases were reported by the state Thursday — all confirmed in residents of Fairbanks.
These new numbers bring the Fairbanks borough case total to 1,837. About 45% of these cases are listed as recovered by state health officials.
The largest number of cases reported Thursday were in residents of the small Yukon Kuskokwim Delta village of Chevak, where 58 new cases were reported.
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Consortium has reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the region in the past two days. The village of Chevak has a population of approximately 1,000 people who have recently been ordered to stay home in a drastic effort to quickly slow the spread.
One death was reported in the region by the YKHC on Oct. 17.
No deaths were reported statewide Thursday. Alaska’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 68.
There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized statewide. Five of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 11,837 Alaskans have tested positive for the virus since cases first surfaced in the state in mid-March.
A total of 548,709 tests have been conducted statewide to date, with 7,810 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.22%.
