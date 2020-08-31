Sports competitions are now canceled at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and parents’ hopes of sending their students back to school buildings are dashed after the district announced it went into the red, high risk, zone for the spread of COVID-19 on Monday.
Practices for a handful of sports are continuing but under tighter controls. School began on Aug. 20 with remote learning.
“Education-wise, nothing has changed,” school district spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch said.
Education leaders have been discussing how to go about returning to in-person classes, and that topic will resume at the regular school board meeting Tuesday.
The decision to move from the medium-risk zone to the high-risk zone was announced after a meeting of the district’s Medical Advisory Committee, which consists of education officials and medical experts.
A news release said the school district “may decide that even in a high risk environment, select vulnerable students may need in-person education in very small cohorted groups.”
For now, only student athletes are allowed limited access to school buildings.
As both outdoor and indoor sports practices continue, students are asked to maintain 10 feet of distance with others and to avoid sharing equipment.
Students participating in sports are screened to include a temperature check.
“Information should be recorded and stored to help facilitate contact tracing of a confirmed exposure,” the sports practice protocols state.
McCulloch said cross-country running, volleyball, football, flag football and tennis are underway, though football teams at three high schools — West Valley, Lathrop and North Pole — have been sidelined by COVID-19 with one confirmed positive player and two who are symptomatic and suspected to have the disease.
McCulloch said the district had no update on the pending COVID-19 tests for two football players with North Pole High School, which canceled a game over the weekend.
The district's change to the high risk zone comes as the average daily number of new daily coronavirus cases in the borough continues to rise.
On Monday, the average daily case count for the prior two-week period was 11.1. Ten is the number listed as high risk on the school district’s COVID-19 risk assessment matrix.
Education leaders said they are looking at multiple data sets, including testing numbers and hospital capacity.
As of Monday, two people from Alaska’s Interior were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.
As for when schools might open to students for academics, an item on the school board agenda that is subject to a vote is a plan to invite special education students to school buildings starting next week.
Under the plan, an estimated 380 students would be invited to attend their neighborhood schools. They would be organized into learning pods for supervised remote learning and tutoring. They would receive transportation and hot lunches.
A separate agenda item calls for keeping middle school and high school students in remote learning through Oct. 16.
It’s not clear from these plans when or if non-special education elementary school students would be invited back to school buildings for the 2020-21 school year.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.