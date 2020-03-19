The Fairbanks restaurant and beverage industry braced for shutdown Wednesday as part of a state order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the mandate Tuesday, which ordered the indefinite suspension of dine-in services at bars, breweries, restaurants, and other food and beverage services statewide. It does allow for restaurants to provide take-out or offer drive-thru services. The mandate also ordered the closure of public gathering spaces such as theaters and bowling alleys. It went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In Fairbanks, the closures were met with a sense of understanding and dread — food and beverage industry employees knew why the mandate was issued but were concerned for their jobs and their paychecks.
Glenn Brady, president of Silver Gulch Brewing and Bottling, which operates in both Fairbanks and Anchorage, said the mandated closure is going to be a hardship for his team, and that is what’s going to be a challenge — figuring out how to move forward. Between the Fairbanks and Anchorage locations, Silver Gulch has little more than 100 employees, Brady said, and their goal is to keep as many employees as possible.
“This is so new, we’re trying to figure it out,” Brady said. “We’re figuring out how we want to proceed. In the spirit of Alaskans, we’re going to try to find a way to innovate and not give up.”
Wednesday morning at Oasis Restaurant and Lounge in Fairbanks, only two customers, a father and daughter, were in the restaurant eating. Tom Fisher and his daughter, Brooke Fisher, were grabbing breakfast one last time before the shutdown kicked in.
“Hopefully, it’s going to be a short-lived thing but I think it’s probably the right move to get people to be not so social,” Tom said.
Christa Lynch, manager of the Oasis, said there were too many unknowns about the shutdown to gauge how the industry would fare.
“Everyone is concerned. We don’t have an answer for how long this will impact us,” Lynch said.
At Fenders Restaurant, owner Corey Boyd said he anticipates the mandated closure will put his business into a tough spot, and he’s already had to make some staff cuts.
“Basically, a lot of servers and bartenders aren’t going to be able to work. That’s a tough position to be in to not keep your employees working,” Boyd said.
Fenders opened in September and is still growing its clientele. Being a new business, he said he fears it will take a toll.
“It’s a pretty scary situation being a new business and still not well established,” Boyd said. “Even the established places, it hurts them. If this thing lasts any real amount of time, it could put us out of business.”
Gavin Quigley was an early causality. He was laid off as a prep cook at Fenders on Tuesday night.
“Having no income worries me because I have bills, child support and kids,” he said, “ ... and facing these times, finding temporary employment in any field is hard.”
At Frostbite Foods, owners Monique and Marshal Love are already feeling pressure to reduce hours and plan for cuts.
“It has already impacted us greatly,” Monique said. “We will probably have to lay off 99% of our staff.”
The small business employs 15 people, and each night, the Marshals are letting their employees know if they should come back the next morning.
“Everyone is pretty emotional over it,” she said. “It’s their livelihood.”
Fountainhead Development, which owns Sophie Station, the home of Zach’s Restaurant, and Wedgewood Resort, started preparing in March for a possible disruption of services due to COVID-19. The company, which has access to resources greater than many small business, started cross-training employees so they could be assigned to other duties if needed.
“If we can keep people working with the responsibility of flattening the curve, great,” said Karen Wilken, Fountainhead’s marketing and PR manager.
In downtown Fairbanks, International Hotel and Bar owner John Jackovich was preparing to close up as the clock ticked toward 5 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. — at 4:58 p.m. to be exact — he hung a “closed” sign on the front door of his bar.
“In Fairbanks, it’s kind of expensive. I have a lot of single parents, some who work two or three jobs. All of the financial stability has been shut down,” Jackovich said. “They just don’t know what tomorrow brings.”
The Big I, as it’s known locally, has 12 employees. Like lots of small businesses, employees become like family, Jackovich said.
“It hurts. You get to know people’s personal lives, their kids, their husbands,” he said. “When they look at you with that ‘what’s going to happen next’ look and you can’t tell them when it’s going to turn around or what’s going to happen, there’s not much comfort in that.”
