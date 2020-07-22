Alaska's 19th death linked to COVID-19 is a Fairbanks North Star Borough resident, according to preliminary information from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services' coronavirus data dashboard.
This brings the total number of Fairbanks North Star Borough residents to have died from complications related to the disease to three.
The Fairbanks resident who died was a female in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions, according to health department spokesman Clinton Bennett. No additional information on the death has been made available by state health officials at this time.
Ten Fairbanks borough residents are also included in today's daily case count of 92 state residents who have been confirmed to have tested positive for the disease.
The other 82 resident cases were confirmed among 41 residents from the Anchorage Municipality, 11 from the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, eight from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, seven from the city and borough of Juneau, three each from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Ketchikan Gateway Borough and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, two from the city and borough of Sitka, one from the North Slope Borough and three from an as yet unknown location.
This brings the state cumulative total number of cases to 2,132, nearly 64% of which are deemed active.
Four more Alaskans have become sick enough to be hospitalized for the disease, bringing the cumulative total number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to 109.
According to state health department data, 34 Alaskans are currently hospitalized either with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who are under investigation and await test results.
Only two new nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, a significant drop from the previous day's 19.
One tested positive in the municipality of Anchorage and one in an unknown location. The reason for both to be in Alaska remains unknown.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
