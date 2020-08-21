The Fairbanks North Star Borough lost a seventh resident to the coronavirus, the state of Alaska announced Friday.
A news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services described the victim as a man in his 80s and said he was the 30th Alaskan to die of the disease.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones and family,” the news release states.
Also, the number of COVID-19-positive people in Alaska has grown to 4,588 resident cases and 815 nonresidents with the 70 newest resident cases and three resident cases distributed across 17 communities
Fairbanks had nine of the 70 new resident cases. Other new cases were reported in Anchorage, Kotzebue, Soldotna, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Eagle River, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Wasilla, Nome Census Area, Big Lake, Chugiak, Juneau, Nome, North Slope Borough, Palmer, Sitka and Valdez.
Three of the positive test results were produced in nonresidents whose cases were reported in Juneau, Anchorage and a location that is still under investigation.
In a separate news release, the Denali Borough announced Thursday that a second resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the area’s cumulative number of cases to nine, including seven nonresidents.
The person who tested positive is not believed to have transmitted the virus to others.
“The individual received positive test confirmation as a result of travel testing compliance and has been in quarantine awaiting test results,” the Denali Borough news release states. “Contact tracing has determined a low to very low risk of community transmission. Public health officials will continue performing contact tracing.”
Leaders in the Denali Borough and across Alaska are continuing to encourage physical distancing, face coverings in public and frequent hand washing to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s Friday update reported that, among the 70 resident cases, 41 are men, 28 are women and one is of unknown gender at this time.
The disease is striking Alaskans of all ages: 21 of the new resident cases are aged 20-29; 12 are aged 40-49; 10 are aged 50-59; eight are under the age of 10; six are aged 30-39; six are aged 60-69; five are aged 10-19, and two are aged 80 or older.
The news release stated that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Alaska and an additional five hospital patients are under investigation for the disease.
A total of 191 hospitalizations in the state since March are reportedly attributed to the virus.
The state also provided a testing update.
A total of 321,535 tests have reportedly been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.91%, according to the news release.
