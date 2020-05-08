Members of the Interior Alaska Unified Command say that Fairbanks has requested additional personal protective equipment from the state multiple times to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but has heard nothing in response.
“We continue to ask on the status of PPE but we’re not getting any results from those requests,” said Unified Command member Clint Brooks. “We’re not getting any updates on the status of our outstanding requests.”
The equipment includes surgical masks, gowns and face shields — all used to protect patients and health care providers from spreading or contracting COVID-19.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a new shipment of PPE the state received from China last week, but Brooks told reporters Thursday he had not heard anything from the governor’s office about it.
“We have not heard that through official channels, and we have several pending requests for PPE that have not been received or updated on the situation from the state on PPE,” Brooks said.
Meanwhile, Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center, has received a shipment of 150 rapid testing kits that will soon allow the hospital to test onsite — marking a significant advance in Fairbanks’ testing capabilities.
Dr. Laura Brunner noted that this will not come close to covering the need for rapid testing for all prospective patients seeking non-emergent procedures. Those procedures were recently allowed to resume.
“This rapid testing capability will remain to be very limited,” she said. “To test all of our inpatients and pre-procedural patients we would need many times that number of kits to do that testing in a rapid fashion.
Brunner clarified that Foundation Health Partners believes it has adequate testing capability but that those tests will not yield same-day results like a rapid test kit will.
Case counts
The state Department of Health and Social Services reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, one in Kenai and one in Eagle River, bringing the state total to 374.
The report does not include a newly confirmed case announced Wednesday by the Unified Command and the city of Cordova in an out-of-state resident.
The state reports that a total of 291 individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
A total of 24,341 tests have been conducted in the state, the health department reports.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has had a total of 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no new cases reported Thursday. A reported 68 of those individuals have recovered.
The Interior Alaska Unified Command reported Thursday that Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has gone 27 days without a COVID-19-positive patient in its care.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.