Fairbanks police are looking for information about a shooting incident involving occupants of two vehicles on the city’s southside Monday evening.
According to a Fairbanks Police Department news release, officers responded at 5 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Barnette Street after getting a report of several gunshots fired there.
Witnesses initially told police a passenger in a black truck shot at a black Mitsubishi Eclipse with what appeared to be an AK-style rifle. The witnesses said the driver of the Mitsubishi exchanged gunfire with the truck and that both vehicles left the scene at a high rate of speed.
Additional witnesses described the truck's driver and passenger as Black males and said both were firing at the Mitsubishi.
Police and Alaska State Troopers stopped the Mitsubishi at the Mitchell Expressway onramp. The driver and sole occupant had a wound on his leg and a gun was found on the backseat floorboard. The man, who is not identified in the news release, refused to cooperate with officers or answer questions about the incident. He declined medical treatment, and information about the nature of his wound is unavailable at this time.
The unoccupied black truck was located later Monday evening. Spent shell casings from a rifle and a pistol were found in the driver's seat and in the bed of the truck.
Both the Mitsubishi and the truck were seized for investigation.
Evidence suggests all shots were fired from the truck and the driver of the Mitsubishi did not return fire, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Reuter at the Fairbanks Police Department at creuter@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6500.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to specify the style of rifle.
