Fairbanks police are asking for help in locating a missing Fairbanks woman.
Laura Brianna Wallis-John, 28, has been missing since Aug. 24, according to a post on the FPD Facebook page.
Wallis-John is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweater.
Anyone with information on Wallis-John's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-459-6800. Information can also be provided to Officer Nicholas Flechsing at nflechsing@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6452.
