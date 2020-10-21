Six more residents of the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, the state health department reported Tuesday.
The long-term care facility is only licensed to house 93 residents and is operated with a staff of about 130. Since Sept. 21, 59 cases have been discovered at the facility among 35 residents and 24 staff members. One resident has died from the disease, a fatality that was reported by the facility in an email to residents’ families last week.
Currently, two of the facility’s residents are hospitalized with cases of the virus.
As of Tuesday, there are still 25 resident cases and three staff cases still considered active, according to a state report.
Staff and residents are being tested every other week. A new round of testing at the facility began Tuesday.
Another residential facility in the Fairbanks area also is reporting positive cases of the disease. The Northstar Residential Reentry Center, one of a series of half-way houses operated in cooperation with the state Department of Corrections, reported 21 confirmed cases of the virus within the center earlier this month
These cases were discovered after two residents of the center tested positive and the state health department conducted widespread testing of residents and staff at the facility on Oct. 1 and again on Oct. 8. The mass testing results confirmed cases among 17 residents and four staff members.
The facility was placed on quarantine after the cases were discovered. The quarantine order was lifted Thursday.
GEO Reentry, the national company which operates the facility, issued a statement confirming the cases and noting that the company is providing personal protective equipment, including facemasks, for all staff and residents of the center. Staff are also tasked with cleaning and disinfecting high-contact areas of the facility multiple times a day, according to GEO Reentry.
State health officials reported 215 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday, including 18 cases among Fairbanks residents and one who is from North Pole.
These new cases bring the borough resident case total to 1,821 since mid-March. About 44% of these cases are considered “recovered” by state health officials.
A total of 11,393 Alaskans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to have one of the highest 14-day average daily case totals per capita in the state at 32.92 cases per 100,000.
Exceeding 10 average daily cases per 100,000 population is considered high risk.
The current statewide average daily case rate over 14 days is 24.93 per 100,000.
There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. Ten of these patients are on ventilators, according to the state health department.
A total of 546,525 tests have been conducted statewide to date, with 16,629 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.25% statewide.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s 7-day test positivity percentage is 7.11%.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday. A total of 67 Alaskan deaths have been linked to the disease.
