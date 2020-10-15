A resident of the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home has died from complications linked to COVID-19.
The individual had tested positive for the disease on Oct. 5 and died Wednesday morning, according to an email acquired by the Daily News-Miner that the facility sent to families.
An outbreak of cases has been discovered in the facility in recent weeks, with 20 additional residents of the assisted-living facility and five more staff members testing positive in the last week, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Those cases are in addition to the 28 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the facility from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6 among nine residents and 19 staff.
One resident had been hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday. Of the total confirmed cases at the facility, a Wednesday state report identified that 25 residents and 10 staff members are still considered active cases.
Six residents who had previously tested positive for the disease have been released from isolation, according to the Wednesday email the facility sent to families of residents.
"We are due to have more residents come off of isolation precautions through the end of the week if they have no medical changes. We have also had five staff members released from isolation precautions and will return to work," the email reads.
The facility has been closed to visitors since the pandemic first surfaced in the state in March, with short exceptions for outside "porch visits" during the summer months.
It remains unclear when the facility may open up to family visits again. Cases across the state continue to increase, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough's seven-day average daily case rate continues to remain one of the highest in the state.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
