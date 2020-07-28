Updated 3 p.m.: Another Fairbanks resident has died due to complications linked to COVID-19, according to a state report issued this afternoon.
The individual was a man in his 40s. It remains unclear whether he suffered any underlying health conditions.
The current death toll for Alaskans sits at 22.
Six Fairbanks North Star Borough residents are among the 137 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide by the Department of Health and Social Services today.
Of the total, 110 are state residents and 27 are nonresidents.
Additionally, four new individuals have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the number of individuals hospitalized since mid-March to 120.
Currently, 36 Alaskans are reported to be hospitalized either with a confirmed case of the disease or who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Anchorage area residents made up the majority of today's resident case total, with 80 municipality residents reported to have tested positive.
According to preliminary reports from the state health department, the other resident cases include six residents each from the Juneau City and Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough, five residents from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two from the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and one each from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, North Slope Borough and the combined Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon area.
This brings the total number of Alaskans to test positive for the disease to 2,729, nearly 69% of which are deemed active by state health officials.
Also today, state health officials reported 27 new cases among nonresidents.
These include four nonresidents in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, one of whom is a visitor. The reason for the other three to be in the state remains unclear at this time.
Three nonresidents each tested positive in the Juneau City and Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough. All three of the Juneau-based cases are seafood industry workers. Two of the Kenai Peninsula Borough-based cases are also seafood industry workers. The reason for the third case in the area to be in the state remains unknown.
Two additional seafood industry workers in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area have also tested positive. The location and reason behind the remaining 11 nonresident cases is unknown at this time.
This brings the total number of nonresident cases in the state to 621. It remains unclear at this time how many of those cases are currently deemed active.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
