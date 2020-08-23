Another Fairbanks resident has died from causes connected to the COVID-19 disease, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported Sunday.
The death was the third in three days — two of Fairbanks residents and one of a resident of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.
The death announced Sunday was of a Fairbanks man in his 70s who had other health problems. The other recent Fairbanks death, reported by the state Friday, was of a man in his 80s.
Eight of the 32 deaths of Alaskans related to COVID-19 were of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Also Sunday, the state announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents, 12 of them residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Of the new borough cases, 11 were of Fairbanks residents. The residency of the remaining borough case was not disclosed.
Other cases announced Sunday were in the following communities: Anchorage, Wasilla, Juneau, Palmer, Eagle River, Kenai, Bethel, the Bethel Census Area, Chugiak, Girdwood, the Nome Census Area and Soldotna.
No new nonresident cases were reported.
The state health department, in its latest weekly Wednesday update, reported that Alaska continues to see “rapid increases in resident new cases.”
The state reports that a majority of the new cases continue to be among Alaskans ages 20 to 29.
“Transmission between Alaskans at social gatherings, within families, at community events, churches and bars has significantly contributed to the rise in cases,” the report reads.
The report states that “Alaskans should avoid gatherings …”
The state removed two resident cases from the total, making the total 4,741 after adding the new cases. There have been 817 cases among nonresidents in the state.
