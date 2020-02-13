A 58-year-old Fairbanks man was killed by a hit and run driver on Aurora Drive early Wednesday morning.
Fairbanks police were responding to a 12:13 a.m. report of a man stumbling on Aurora Drive near Fairbanks Fire Station No. 3 when they got a call about a heavily bleeding man lying on the same road.
Fairbanks Fire dispatched paramedics and the man, later identified as Bobby Kubanyi, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by Fairbanks police spokeswoman Teal Soden.
Kubanyi’s next of kin have been notified.
Police believe that Kubanyi was walking in the southbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not remain on scene or contact 911.
Police have recovered a vehicle they believe was involved in the incident and have applied for a search warrant, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about the case or who may have seen Kubanyi walking on Aurora Drive near midnight on Wednesday is asked to call Detective Andrew Adams at 907-450-6478 or aadams@fairbanks.us.