A second Interior Alaska resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from Foundation Health Partners this afternoon.
The patient was a 73-year-old woman, according to the foundation, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center long-term care facility.
No other information on the patient was provided.
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, according to data published by the Department of Health and Social Services this morning.
The Fairbanks death reported by the hospital will not be included in today's reports but will likely be reported on the state's COVID-19 dashboard Saturday. This is because the state reports cases on a midnight to midnight timeframe. The cases announced today are up to 12 a.m. today. The hospital announced that the woman died later in the morning.
A total of 28 Alaskans have been hospitalized for complications related to the disease. This is a cumulative number and does not reflect the number of Alaskans currently in hospitals around the state.
Additionally, the state reports that a total of 55 individuals have recovered from the disease.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.