Updated 6:40 p.m.: A second Interior Alaska resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Foundation Health Partners.
The patient was a 73-year-old woman, according to the foundation, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center long-term care facility. The patient died at the hospital.
No other information on the patient was provided.
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, according to data published by the Department of Health and Social Services on Friday, including three new cases in Fairbanks and one new case in North Pole. A total of 60 positive cases have been confirmed in Fairbanks residents and 15 in North Pole residents.
The other new cases consist of three in Anchorage, one in Palmer, one in Wasilla, one in Juneau and one in Kenai.
The new case in Juneau is that of an employee at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center, the first Department of Corrections employee to test positive, the state reports. Last week a staff member at the McLaughlin Youth Center, a correctional facility that is part of the Division of Juvenile Justice in the Department of Health and Social Services, tested positive. No staff or residents of any Fairbanks-based correctional facilities or youth centers have tested positive, according to local officials.
The Fairbanks death reported by the hospital is not included in the state report announced Friday but will likely be reported on the state's COVID-19 dashboard Saturday. This is because the state reports cases on a midnight-to-midnight time frame. The cases announced Friday were through the 24-hour period ending at 12 a.m. Friday. The hospital announced that the woman died later in the morning.
A total of 28 Alaskans have been hospitalized for complications related to the disease. This is a cumulative number and does not reflect the number of Alaskans currently in hospitals around the state.
Additionally, the state reports that a total of 55 individuals have recovered from the disease.
A total of 7,342 tests have been performed in the state of Alaska with a 3.3% positive testing rate.
The governor announced a number of state services-related fees and deadlines that will be temporarily waived to ease state operations during the health crisis.
This includes the suspension of requirements for EMTs to renew qualifications, the suspension of regulations on what areas of health care facilities can be used for patient care and the suspension of the requirement for out-of-state residents to acquire an in-state drivers license, among others.
A full list of the changes can be found at https://bit.ly/3ccyysy.
