Updated 3:32 p.m.: A male employee at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Foundation Health Partners, which operates the hospital.
The employee was self-monitoring for symptoms as part of a new mandatory temperature monitoring system put into place for all foundation employees last week but was not self-isolating at the time.
When he began experiencing symptoms, he took the test on Friday at Tanana Valley Clinic's 1st Care. His results were confirmed late Monday.
It was not immediately known whether his positive results were reported as one of the two confirmed cases announced by the Department of Health and Social Services on Tuesday.
The last contact the employee had with hospital staff was Friday, according to Shelley Ebenal, CEO and director of the foundation, which also operates Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center.
"This is an eventuality that we have prepared for," said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, quality medical director for Foundation Health Partners.
The employee is isolating at home and being monitored by occupational health but Foundation Health Partners was unaware of his current condition.
Also Wednesday, Tanana Chiefs Conference confirmed a positive test. Results came back this morning but few details on the individual were provided. The test was administered last week, according to Victor Joseph, chief and chairman of the Fairbanks-based organization.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.