The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is holding steady at 11 as of Friday, according to a hospital official, while the state of Alaska continues to add hundreds of new virus cases daily.
One of the hospital’s virus patients is in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Kelly Atlee, spokeswoman for Foundation Health Partners. Six other ICU patients are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19.
Atlee said the ICU is not full.
The state of Alaska reported 462 new virus cases Friday with 33 of those recorded in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. That follows 505 new cases reported statewide on Thursday with 24 of those in the Fairbanks area.
Once a growing hot spot, the Fairbanks borough is now logging fewer new daily cases per 100,000 people than Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Matanuska-Susitna region. Only the Southeast and Southwest regions of Alaska have fewer average daily case rates, which are calculated over a 14-day period, according to numbers from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The larger Interior region has a higher average daily case rate than the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the case count report shows.
The number of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in Alaska hospitals was listed in a state report on Thursday as 149. At least 14 are reportedly on ventilators.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.