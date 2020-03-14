Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has imposed visitation restrictions as a cautionary measure in response to the spreading COVID-19 infection.
The decision was announced at a Saturday morning news conference at the hospital.
“We’re starting to put in precautions, so you’re going to see that the entrances to the hospital are going to start being reduced and out of those entrances there’s going to be screening,” said Shelley Ebenal, CEO of Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center.
“We’re asking that if you are coming to the hospital for a non-medical purpose that you try to find other means of communicating with your loved ones in the hospital," she said. "So visitors, if you could stay away we appreciate it. We understand that that’s hard, but it would be a health hazard if we just let everybody have access to the hospital during this crisis.”
Ebenal also asked that visitors who are sick and come to visit the hospital for reasons other than appointments, such as to use the cafe or gift shop, to refrain from doing so.
She noted the importance of frequent hand-washing and, alternatively, using hand sanitizer.
The hospital is canceling or postponing events and classes, as well as looking for other solutions.
“We know that this is really inconvenient and some of it’s very important to the community, like our diabetes support group. We are working on other ways to hold those classes that don’t entail large group gatherings, so stay posted,” she said. “We’ll keep communication open on those events.”
Dr. Angelique Ramirez said what is going to be critically important is if everybody implements protective measures: hand washing, social distancing and staying home when sick.
“This is a disease that we have no vaccine for. It’s new so there is no immunity currently existing. We have no treatment for it,” she said. “What we do is supportive care, so we want everybody, as many people to stay well as possible as long as possible.”
Ramirez noted that the hospital's medical staff is creating videos to go out on social media to help inform the community as to why protective measures are important.
This story will be updated.
