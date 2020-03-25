A second employee of Foundation Health Partners has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital late Wednesday.
The foundation, which operates the hospital, received the confirmed results after announcing a first positive test of an employee earlier in the day.
The first employee who tested positive received his results Monday and has been isolating at home since.
The second, newly confirmed employee came into close contact with the first employee outside of the workplace and presumably contracted the disease that way, the foundation asserts.
Foundation Health Partners, in conjunction with state epidemiology, has traced the interactions and movements of both individuals and anyone who may have come into close contact with either patient.
The hospital stated it is taking “aggressive” measures to protect patients and employees from the spread of the virus.
This story will be updated.
