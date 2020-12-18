A Fairbanks health worker experienced an allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon.
Ten minutes after her vaccination, a woman, who has been a Foundation Health Partners employee for two years, experienced what is called a probable anaphylactic reaction — a severe response to a substance that in her case involved tongue swelling, hoarse voice and difficulty breathing, according to the FHP news release.
The employee was taken to the Emergency Department of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, received two doses of epinephrine, remained under observation and was discharged approximately six hours after receiving the doses.
The woman, who preferred to stay anonymous, was not known to have allergies before but had had a previous reaction to bee sting.
She was one of almost 300 employees to receive the vaccine yesterday. Each of them was observed for 15 to 30 minutes.
The officials from Pfizer, the vaccine manufacturing company, say there were no cases of serious allergic reactions in the clinical trial involving nearly 44,000 participants. The federal health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people who have had severe reactions to vaccines or injections to be cautious while getting the Pfizer vaccine, discussing the risks with their care provider and staying under observation for 30 minutes.
“Allergic reactions, though uncommon, can occur with injections of medications and vaccines,” said Chief Medical Officer Angelique Ramirez. “This is why our staff is trained and prepared to respond to any symptoms of anaphylaxis. Our employee is doing well and was able to go home yesterday.”
In case of allergic reaction, FHP officials are reporting them to the State of Alaska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
