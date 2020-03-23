Local governments, clinics and tribal organizations signed onto a letter Monday urging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to order the closure of non-essential businesses in Interior Alaska, including Fairbanks and the surrounding villages, and to “issue a strong urgency to Interior residents to stay at home.”
“We are extremely sympathetic to businesses during this time; however, studies indicate that if we do not ‘flatten the curve’ the virus will spread exponentially straining Fairbanks’ medical and community infrastructure resources and cause unnecessary deaths to Interior residents,” the letter states.
It is signed by the city of Fairbanks, city of North Pole, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Native Association and Interior Community Health Center.
The letter is addressed to Adam Crum, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
“We believe that community acquired COVID-19 transmission is occurring in our region,” according to the letter. “Controlling the transmission of this outbreak will be critical for the health and well-being of Fairbanks and the surrounding rural communities in the Interior of Alaska. These latter individuals are at an even higher risk due to the very-limited resources present to address their medical needs.”
