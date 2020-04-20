The Department of Health and Social Services reported five new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Sunday but none in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Fairbanks borough has now gone seven days without a new confirmed case.
Of the five new cases, three are from the Municipality of Anchorage, one was from the Petersburg Borough and another was from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, according to state data. Of the new cases, three are male and two are female. Two are aged 30 to 39; one is age 40 to 49; and two are ages 60 to 69.
Statewide, there are now 319 total confirmed cases of the virus and 37 current hospitalizations as of Sunday. There have been nine deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state thus far. No additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported as of Sunday.
Nine people are hospitalized in the Interior. These hospitalizations account both for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and people under investigation.
Five of 13 ICU beds remain available in the Interior, as do 16 ventilators, according to state data.
There are 81 total cases of COVID-19 in the Interior: 79 from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one from the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, which includes Delta Junction and Tok, and one from the Yukon Koyukuk Census Area.
To date, there have been 9,895 combined cumulative tests done on Alaska residents. State data updated on Sunday indicates 153 people have recovered from the virus in Alaska. This includes six new recovered cases recorded yesterday.
