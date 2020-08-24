Updated 6:50 p.m.: A high school football player in Fairbanks has tested positive for COVID-19, and now players, coaches and others at two high schools have been notified to quarantine, according to a school district news release Monday.
The football programs impacted are from Lathrop and West Valley high schools.
“Public Health has been notified and will coordinate with the district to conduct contact tracing. At this time, football at the other district high schools will continue and will follow current safety protocols,” the news release states.
The student who tested positive for the virus played in Saturday’s football game between Lathrop and West Valley.
The two football programs, including games, are suspended until Sept. 5, according to a spokeswoman for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The school district was notified of the COVID-19-positive football player Monday afternoon, according to the news release.
“We are appreciative of the athlete’s family for notifying school officials so the district could act quickly to inform others who were involved,” the news release stated.
Personal information and details about the student who tested positive are not being released by the school district, which is hosting a 10:30 a.m. news conference Tuesday.
The Alaska Student Activities Association football schedule shows that both Lathrop and West Valley had games scheduled this week and next week.
People in quarantine are being asked to monitor for symptoms, according to the news release, which said additional quarantine and/or isolation times are determined on a case-by-case basis.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact for COVID-19 as someone who has interacted with a case-positive person within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.