The Fairbanks Fire Department employee who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus, according to a notice from the city of Fairbanks this afternoon.
On Friday, the employee's symptoms, combined with the fact that the person had recently traveled out of state to an area described as being "hit hard with the virus," resulted in an entire shift of Fire Department employees being sent home.
"We are happy to announce that our FFD employee’s results came back negative the for COVID-19 virus. Employees that were sent home from FFD yesterday are cleared to return to work," city Communications Director Teal Soden wrote in an emailed notification.
The city will still be asking employees returning from out of state to self-quarantine, according to Soden, as well as taking other measures.
"It is especially critical that we do what we can to keep our first responders as healthy as possible, as they have regular contact with the most vulnerable in our community," she wrote.