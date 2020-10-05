The school district announced that Ladd Elementary School was closed to students and staff on Monday with five coronavirus cases reported among people connected with the school.
The building will remain closed until Oct. 19.
The five cases were reported over the last two weeks, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. She said she did not know if they were staff, students or a combination.
“While the school building is closed, teachers and staff will continue to provide remote instruction on telework agreements from home. Families may pick up meals through Nutrition Services at Tanana Middle School,” a news release states.
Ladd Elementary School is located on the east side of Fairbanks at the border of Fort Wainwright next to Tanana Middle School.
The majority of the school district’s 12,000 or so students have been getting their education at home and online, while the district has been phasing in high needs students at schools for supervised online learning.
A handful of the school district’s sports teams have quarantined due to possible coronavirus exposure since school began on Aug. 20.
“The district has been monitoring the positive cases at Ladd and is coordinating closely with Dr. (Liz) Ohlsen with the Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health, and Dr. (Mishelle) Nace. At this time, shutting the building to in-person business is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus in the school community,” the news release states.
Nace will coordinate with Ladd Elementary Principal Cori Anthony to schedule Zoom meetings in the next few days for staff and families to answer questions.
Nace, chairwoman of the school district’s Medical Advisory Committee, issued this statement via the news release:
“Statewide Covid-19 numbers are rising in an accelerated phase over these past weeks. Fairbanks has the state’s highest case rates (25.5) as well as the highest percentage of positivity with testing (10%). Now more than ever we need to pay attention to mitigation steps if we are to see this trend reverse.
“The school district needs to be vigilant to keep students and educators healthy. By responding when numbers are concerning such as currently at Ladd, the school district is doing their part to help mitigate the spread to keep our community safe,” she said. “Improving our rates as a community is the best way to help get our students back into in-person learning.”
The school district is asking residents to maintain “very limited personal bubbles,” avoid large groups, keep a distance from others, wear a mask and frequently wash hands, the news release stated.
