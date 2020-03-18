The Fairbanks City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to consider an emergency ordinance to allow council members to participate in City Council meetings by phone. Additionally, the ordinance would allow Mayor Jim Matherly to alter portions of the Fairbanks General Code having to do with public meetings. As of this writing, the city had not yet released the agenda for the special meeting or the verbiage of the ordinance.
While the meeting is still open to the public, the city is urging residents to listen to the meeting online at https://bit.ly/390ceA8 or over the radio. Those who choose to come to the meeting in person are asked not to rearrange chairs in the council chambers. Chairs will be spread out to encourage social distancing. Those who choose to comment will be asked not to touch the microphone and will be called up one at a time.
Further, city officials ask that residents who may have been exposed to the virus or have shown symptoms of the virus to stay home and submit written testimony to the council via email.
Residents are asked to send comments to council@fairbanks.us and to indicate whether they would like their comments read into the record.