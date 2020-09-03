The Fairbanks North Star Borough saw an increase of 22 new resident cases Wednesday, according to state health officials.
This spike in cases — bringing the total number of borough resident cases to 666 — comes as the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board wrestles with how to handle the school year.
The question of when or if students can go to school buildings for classes is unresolved after the Board of Education meeting ran past midnight on Tuesday, the board’s first regular meeting since school started Aug. 20.
The board met again Wednesday night to continue discussions on whether to open schools to special education students next week and for keeping middle school and high school students in remote learning status through Oct. 16.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the borough, when calculated for the last 14 days, surpassed 10 on Friday. Ten cases is the threshold for the high-risk zone under the school district’s operational risk assessment matrix.
Despite moving to the high-risk operational zone, the district continues to prepare for bringing students back to school buildings. Some concerns are being raised over the moves.
The school board spent hours reading aloud from emails. Teachers and staff wrote with concerns about their safety while working during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least one teacher wrote to the school board about being overburdened with too many online and e-learning classes.
Some parents wrote with concerns about the efficacy of remote learning.
Fairbanks borough residents — 19 from Fairbanks and three from North Pole — made up a little more than 32% of the 68 new state resident cases reported Wednesday by the state health department.
The rest were scattered among Anchorage, Palmer, Kenai, Soldotna, Utqiagvik, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs, Eagle River, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Juneau, Wasilla, and the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
One nonresident in Ketchikan has also tested positive.
These new cases bring the state resident case total to 5,364 and the nonresident case total to 869.
Additionally, five more Alaskans have become sick enough with coronavirus-related symptoms to warrant hospitalization.
Since the pandemic first hit the state in mid-March, a total of 225 COVID-positive individuals have been hospitalized. Currently, there are 41 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state along with another five patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
A total of 376,884 tests have been performed statewide to date.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.