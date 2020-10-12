State health officials announced the Fairbanks North Star Borough's second highest daily case count Monday with 47 new resident cases borough-wide among 42 Fairbanks residents and five residents of North Pole.
The highest borough-wide daily case count of 56 resident cases was reported earlier this month, on Oct. 4. Since then, 248 additional borough residents have tested positive for the virus.
The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 population, is high at 21.41 per 100,000, according to the state health department.
By those measurements, the Fairbanks borough's average daily case rate of 35.01 per 100,000 population is the second-worst in the state, exceeded only by the state's Northwest Region, which currently reports a 14-day average rate of 35.67 cases daily per 100,000 population. The Fairbanks borough was at the top of the list in the previous day's report.
The numbers ensure that the Fairbanks borough will remain on high alert for community transmission, according to a risk level matrix compiled by the state. Currently, a vast majority of the state is categorized as high risk, according to an alert level map updated daily by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Other regions also in the high alert category include the following:
Anchorage Municipality: 28.88 cases per 100,000 population;
Yukon Kuskokwim-Delta Region: 22.26 cases per 100,000 population.
A total of 197 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state Monday. Of those, 191 are state residents and six are nonresidents.
The largest portion of Monday's cases were confirmed among 98 Anchorage residents. The rest were spread throughout the state.
A total of 9,877 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first cases were initially discovered in the state in March. Sunday marked the worst day for Alaska since the pandemic began, with a record 249 new cases reported in a single day.
More than 600 new resident cases have been reported by state health officials in the past three days.
There are currently 36 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide along with another 16 patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results. Eight of these patients are currently on ventilators, according to the state.
No new deaths were reported Monday. A total of 60 Alaska deaths have been linked to the disease to date. Alaska continues to have one of the lowest total death tolls among the 50 states and several territories, currently tied with Guam at 60. The only other states with fewer deaths are Vermont and Wyoming, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Measured by population, Alaska has the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC.
A total of 505,927 tests have been performed statewide to date –– 13,139 of those within the last seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days statewide is 4.6%.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 1,009 tests have been performed over the last week. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days for the borough currently sits at 11.79%, meaning more than 1 in 10 tests performed in the Fairbanks borough over the last week has come back positive.
