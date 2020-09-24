A Fairbanks North Star Borough resident has died from complications linked to COVID-19, and the state has seen its highest daily case count in 53 days.
The deceased was a man in his 50s from the Fairbanks area, according to a Thursday report from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. This most recent fatality brings the state’s coronavirus death toll to 46, still one of the lowest in the nation.
Health officials announced the death in a report that also outlined 142 new cases of the disease in the state — confirmed among 130 state residents and 12 nonresidents.
Thirteen of the 130 new resident cases reported Thursday are shown to be Fairbanks borough residents — eight from Fairbanks, three from North Pole and one from elsewhere in the borough. Two nonresidents have also tested positive while in the borough.
Anchorage residents made up 67 of the new cases. Alaska’s largest city also saw eight more nonresidents test positive in the area. Two other nonresidents tested positive elsewhere in the state.
The remaining resident cases were confirmed in residents of Utqiagvik, Juneau, Bethel Census Area, Nome Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Wasilla, Eagle River, Bethel, Chugiak, Denali Borough, Douglas, Kenai, North Slope Borough, Palmer, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward and Sitka.
These new numbers bring the state’s resident case total to 7,132. Alaska surpassed 7,000 resident cases only yesterday. A total of 949 nonresidents have tested positive while in Alaska. It remains unclear how many of those individuals remain in the state.
About 36% of the state’s total number of resident cases are listed as “recovered” meaning individuals who longer require isolation from others. This number could be higher, according to Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink who explained that an overload of contact tracing has resulted in a lag in reporting recovered cases.
The state recently changed the way in which it receives hospital data. State hospitals will now be required to report COVID-19 data to the national Centers for Disease Control first rather than reporting directly to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The CDC will then relay the information back to the state. Alaska’s health department announced this change Wednesday and gave no reason for the change in procedure but did note that a lag in hospital data could occur based on the shift in reporting protocol.
State health officials reported Thursday that five more people have gotten sick enough to require hospitalization but noted that current numbers of confirmed cases and patients under investigations at hospitals are not yet available.
A total of 438,368 tests have been performed statewide to date — 25,470 of which have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.