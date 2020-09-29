Updated 5:53 p.m.: The Noel Wien Public Library closed Tuesday morning until further notice due to a Fairbanks North Star Borough employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The release did not clarify whether the borough employee was an employee of the library.
The borough became aware of the positive case earlier Tuesday and immediately closed the library, instructing members of the public to leave the building and sending all employees home.
Contact tracing is underway. Currently no library patrons have been identified as close contacts of the infected individual. Contact analysis with staff is still in progress, the borough announcement states.
A contractor has been hired to deep clean and sanitize the facility, a process that began later Tuesday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has seen 27 new resident cases in the past two days, with 15 new cases reported Monday and an additional 12 reported Tuesday. Three of those cases involved residents of North Pole, and the rest were residents of Fairbanks.
These new cases bring the borough total to 1,122.
About 38% of these cases are listed by the state health department as recovered. This percentage could be higher, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. Recovery tracking has lagged due to a shortage of contact tracers who are working more on active case contact tracing than keeping track of recoveries, Zink noted in a recent interview with the Daily News-Miner.
The state saw a total of 237 new cases reported Monday and Tuesday.
Monday's case report included 77 new cases among Anchorage residents. The remaining 23 resident cases reported that day were spread among Bethel, Chugiak, Eagle River, North Pole, Juneau, Nome Census Area, Sitka, Wasilla, Denali Borough, Girdwood, Hooper Bay, Kotzebue, Meadow Lakes and Utqiagvik.
Tuesday's case report included an additional 59 Anchorage residents with the remaining 47 other resident cases spread among Wasilla, Palmer, Utqiagvik, Eagle River, Kotzebue, Northwest Arctic Borough, Sitka, Soldotna, Aleutians West Census Area, Anchor Point, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake Peninsula Boroughs, Chugiak, Juneau, Ketchikan and Valdez.
Of the two-day count, 40 of the cases involved individuals under the age of 19. An additional 53 cases involved Alaskans ages 20 to 29. Data collected over time shows a significant portion of the state's resident cases are confirmed in individuals within that age bracket.
No new deaths were reported by the state Monday or Tuesday. This comes after four new coronavirus related deaths were reported by the state Sunday, bringing Alaska's total COVID-19 death toll to 56.
