Mayor Bryce Ward ordered the immediate closure of several borough facilities, including libraries and pools, Sunday night in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Borough Administration has been closely watching the global and rapidly changing developments of the COVID-19 outbreak," Ward said in a Sunday night news release. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that organizations cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of more than 50 people and/or events that would affect at-risk vulnerable populations."
Ward noted his decision is consistent with actions taken by the other public entities such as the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Among the immediate borough closures, which are in effect through March 30:
• All pools, the Big Dipper Ice Arena, all adaptive recreation programs and all Borough Senior programs.
• The Noel Wien Public Library and North Pole Branch Library, though virtual and online services will remain available.
• The downtown Max C. Lyon Transit Center. Bus transfers will still occur at the station, however.
• No public access to fire stations within the borough.
Also, there will be no non-essential public meetings and or meetings of borough boards and commissions.
Borough functions and facilities that are or will remain operational:
• All administrative functions
• MACS Transit and Van Tran
• The landfill and all waste transfer sites
• Animal Control, but with reduced staffing
“I understand the difficulties this may present for the community and our employees and that there may be challenges to overcome implementing this decision," Ward said. "I will continue to monitor the situation and rely on the guidance of public health experts so that we do not continue service reductions longer than necessary."
This story will be updated.