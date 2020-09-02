The question of when or if students can go to school buildings for classes is unresolved after the Board of Education meeting ran past midnight on Tuesday, the board's first regular meeting since school started Aug. 20.
The board reconvenes at 7 p.m. today, according to the school board secretary, and is expected to vote on plans for opening schools to special education students next week and for keeping middle school and high school students in remote learning status through Oct. 16.
The board heard reports and asked questions on a variety of things to include enrollment, district finances, preparations for opening schools, transportation, computer devices and how educators are tracking student engagement with online classes.
The board also heard an update from the district’s Medical Advisory Committee, which moved the school district’s operational risk to the high risk zone on Monday due to the rising average number of new daily coronavirus cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“The decision to allow students to go back to schools is not an easy one,” school board President Wendy Dominique said at the start of the meeting. “We cannot forget, this is a pandemic.”
School board members grilled the administration for details on the factors that led the Medical Advisory Committee to move to the high risk zone. Starting Tuesday, Dominique will join the committee.
“I need to be in attendance to represent the board during those meetings,” she told school district officials.
Medical advisor Dr. Mishelle Nace said the number of average new daily virus cases, the number of school district-connected people who are COVID-19 positive, hospital bed availability, testing data and how the virus is spreading in the borough are some of the factors considered.
District spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch said there are four confirmed coronavirus-positive students and staff at the school district, which is allowing sports practices and some extracurricular activities to be conducted. She declined to disclose how many are staff and how many are students.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the borough, when calculated for the last 14 days, surpassed 10 on Friday. Ten cases is the threshold for the high-risk zone under the school district’s operational risk assessment matrix.
The school board also spent hours reading aloud from emails. Teachers and staff wrote with concerns about their safety while working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least one teacher wrote to the school board about being overburdened with too many online and e-learning classes.
Parents wrote with concerns about the efficacy of remote learning.
School district enrollment is down by about 1,400 students, or 10%, compared with last year’s enrollment, according to Andy DeGraw, chief operations officer for the district. He said the financial impact is a $7 million to $10 million loss of revenues.
DeGraw is working on a spreadsheet to outline which district functions would be impacted, he said.
Despite moving to the high-risk operational zone, the district continues to prepare for bringing students back to school buildings.
DeGraw said they have acquired small bottles of hand sanitizer for classroom use and larger, wall-mounted dispensers are on order and expected to arrive later this month.
The school district transportation coordinator said the school bus system is ready to begin next week for special education routes but would need three weeks to prepare to go full capacity. That’s because drivers will need to be flown in from Seattle.
Whether the school district is recording student attendance with online learning was a big topic of discussion. Officials said teachers are tracking who is showing up for online classes and who is not but are not taking attendance formally.
Administrators said completion of homework assignments is a better gauge of student engagement than taking attendance during remote learning because some students are reportedly logging on outside of traditional school hours to complete their work.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.