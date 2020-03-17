Bishop Chad Zielinski of the Diocese of Fairbanks has suspended public Mass through April 3.
In a letter to the diocese, Zielinski noted he was on a phone conference with the governor’s office and faith leaders around the state on Monday to address the topic of COVID-19. He cited Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink’s prediction that the virus will spread significantly over the next several weeks in the state and wrote that this is a serious situation requiring the community as a whole to make significant changes to minimize the threat.
“It is with this in mind that, effective March 18, the public celebration of Mass and other parish
activities is suspended until April 3, at which time we will reevaluate the situation,” he wrote. “This includes all public liturgies, Masses, benedictions, Stations of the Cross, communal penance services, faith formation classes, and other types of communal church activities.”
Zielinski added it is important to remember that Catholics are still expected to “keep holy the Sabbath.” And he reminded individuals and families to pray the readings of the day and offer a spiritual Communion.
Parishes are encouraged to open their church buildings for individual prayer while maintaining
social distancing and other precautionary measures, according to the letter.
“This is a difficult decision for me to make, but I believe it is important for the health and safety of our communities. Every Mass I offer during this crisis will include a specific intention for the health and well-being of you and your families and an end to this pandemic.” Zielinski wrote.