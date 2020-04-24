Fairbanks restaurants are mostly playing it slow and cautious as state mandates go into place today allowing dine-in service to resume.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued the updated mandates Tuesday allowing restaurants to reopen following strict guidelines, including maintaining social distancing among tables by 10 feet, limiting indoor capacity to 25%, and requiring reservations, among other new rules. Employees must wear face masks, and restaurants must provide hand sanitizer at each table. The reopening of dine-in service follows the state-mandated closing that went into effect March 18 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“There is a very strong recognition that this rollout or return to new normal, if it gets botched, the consequences will be much worse than just staying closed,” said Glenn Brady, president of Silver Gulch Brewing and Bottling, which operates in both Fairbanks and Anchorage. “Everyone in the industry that I’ve spoken with gets that.”
Brady, also chairman of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, was part of an advisory team made up of members of the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant & Retailers Association that met with Dunleavy and Alaska chief medical officer Dr. Anne Zink to come up with the guidelines for the restaurant reopenings.
Brady said this week’s announcement of reopening restaurants caught the advisory team off guard as the team did not expect it to happen so fast.
At a Thursday press briefing, Dunleavy said the state listened to the restaurant industry and looked at the metrics and numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alaska.
“We have to do everything we can to protect the health of Alaskans and we have to do everything we can to protect the economic health which helps protect the health of Alaskans,” the governor said. “So, we do listen to advice and we do have dialogue but again, we’re going to let the science and the data guide us. If we go through this process and there are clusters, as we’ve said repeatedly we’ll deal with that. If there’s a locale, a venue, an establishment, we’ll deal with that. But I think most people believe that we cannot hunker down indefinitely.”
With reopenings starting today, now it’s a matter of ensuring the safety of employees and customers, Brady said.
“If you’re going to reopen and shutdown and reopen again, that’s not workable,” he said.
In regards to Silver Gulch, the brewery and restaurant located in Fox, there are no immediate plans to reopen.
“For us, specifically in this case, we’re just not there yet,” he said.
Elsewhere in Fairbanks, other restaurant owners and managers had that same cautious view. Russ Brendel, who owns Food Factory with his wife Cheryl, said they weren’t ready for dine-in service yet.
“I don’t feel comfortable bringing people back to work and exposing them to this,” he said. “What if they get sick, how does an owner feel about that? If we can go another four weeks and make sure we have no new cases, I’d feel a lot more comfortable with this.”
Jeff Oden, owner of Big Big Daddy’s BarB-Q in downtown, expressed similar concerns.
“Our plan was to open and we were gung-ho but I talked to the employees and seeing details emerge, we reevaluated,” Oden said. “It took us a few hours to think through. Not one of the employees are comfortable coming back to work. I had to take a step back and think about it. I have to listen to my employees.”
Another downtown restaurant, Lavelle’s Bistro, is holding off on opening, citing the possibility of a second wave of infections. If Lavelle’s opens and goes full staff then has to close again, that would do permanent damage to the business, owner Frank Eagle said.
“It’s the expense of restocking and reopening and having to close again — that would ruin 90% of restaurants in town,” Eagle said. “I would rather err on the side of safety.”
Soba, a Moldovan restaurant inside Co-op Plaza, is taking the chance and reopening today with plans to follow all the state’s mandates, owner Alla Gutsul said.
“We’re not going to make any money,” she said. “We’re doing it for the people’s comfort. I’m almost 99% positive we won’t have more than two tables per day.”
The Pump House, a steak, seafood and Alaska cuisine restaurant on the Chena River, is planning on opening May 1 with limited hours. In the meantime, Pump House is taking the slow approach, front of the house manager Nick Jesse said.
“We’re super excited to see everyone again and it’s going to be a learning process, but we’re making sure we get things right,” he said.
On social media, some restaurants did start posting their intentions to open today, including The Bakery and Red Fox Bar & Grill.
The Bakery’s Facebook page included a post saying it would be open for reservations today. On the Red Fox’s Facebook page, a post Thursday read, “We are able to open starting tomorrow for in house seating. It will be by reservation only (these can be made at the door) we have limited capacity of 49 people total.” The posted noted a full bar is available and the business would be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
A Facebook message and phone call to Red Fox were not returned by press time. A complete list of the state’s mandates can be found online at covid19.alaska.gov/health-mandates.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures. Erin McGroarty contributed to this report.