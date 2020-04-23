The Fairbanks borough and its two cities are continuing widespread building and program closures for now despite the state’s move to allow businesses to reopen and people to hold small gatherings with safeguards starting Friday.
“Health Mandate No. 11 hasn’t changed all that much. Social distancing rules and the stay at home order are still in effect until further notice,” wrote Jim Williams, chief of staff at the Fairbanks North Star Borough, in an email.
Closed are pools, libraries, public buses and various government buildings operated by the borough due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other borough services are available by phone, email or appointment.
The cities of Fairbanks and North Pole have also closed buildings, though officials said they are still serving people via phone and email.
No one knew when normal operations would resume.
“Throughout this situation, city services have continued with minimal disruption,” wrote Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks, in an email. “The city administration has been making preparations for employees that are working from home to return and for City Hall to reopen when the mayor decides the time is right.
“As the health of the employees and the public is the most important factor to consider, and because employees have been able to continue working effectively while practicing social distancing, we are not rushing into any changes.”
The city is working on adding new safeguards at City Hall, including masks for all employees, blocking off certain areas and extra protections for staff with heavy public contact, Soden said.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch is reviewing the new state rules for gatherings of people, he said, before reopening buildings to the public.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said this week that businesses, such as dine-in restaurants and retail stores, could resume business at limited capacity. Gatherings of up to 20 people, with social distancing of 6 feet between people of separate households, would be permitted to allow for events such as weddings and funerals.
