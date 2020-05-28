Running Club North and the Equinox Marathon committee canceled the 58th annual Equinox Marathon and 31st annual Equinox Marathon Relay along with a handful of other local summer races on Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus.
The marathon, originally scheduled to take place Sept. 19 in Fairbanks, draws nearly 1,000 participants from around the country each year.
“This is truly devastating, but the most prudent thing to do,” Equinox race director Stacy Fisk said, according to a Wednesday news release.
“We take great pride in putting on our race and love being a part of the energy, tradition and excitement of one of Alaska’s premier races. But we also recognize that we have a larger commitment to Alaska and the Fairbanks community. In the current pandemic scenario, we are obligated to consider the health and safety of participants, volunteers, vendors, and community members.
“We appreciate the pride that Fairbanks takes in supporting the race and showing off our beautiful, autumn racecourse to thousands of people from across the state, U.S. and around the world, and the opportunity to showcase our incredible and supportive sponsors.”
The decision follows Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s decision to start the final phase of the Reopen Alaska Responsibly plan last Friday after two months of health mandates limiting businesses and social gatherings to slow the spread of the virus.
However, despite the fact that groups are once again allowed to congregate, race officials and members of RCN still felt it would be irresponsible to do so.
“We believe we would still want to maintain the same level of care and best practices as dictated in Phase 2,” RCN president Gary Pohl said over the phone on Thursday. “I think that would be pretty reckless for us to try and completely ignore social distancing and personal protection.”
Pohl also added that after conversations with local health officials and RCN’s insurance organization, he anticipates it would be difficult to obtain coverage for events given the current situation.
The 55th Annual Gold Discovery Run, scheduled for July 19, was also canceled Wednesday along with RCN’s entire slate of June events.
The Gold Discovery Run relies on buses to transport participants to the race’s starting line at Kinross Fort Knox Gold Mine, as personal cars are not allowed on the mine road. “It’s pretty hard to do social distancing on buses.”
The Equinox Marathon and Gold Discovery Run are two of the eight races that typically count toward points for the annual Usibelli Series. That series has also been abandoned for this season.
Some of the canceled events may still take place in a virtual fashion.
