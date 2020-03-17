The American Dental Society is urging all dental offices to cancel any elective procedures for the next three weeks. The Alaska Dental Society published a news release Tuesday morning echoing the same advice amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Alaska.
"We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and 'flattening the curve' by following sound scientific and public health advice in order to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus," the Alaska Dental Society wrote in a news release.
Dentists are encouraged to still provide emergency dental care during the closure period.
Similarly, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged hospitals and medical facilities to cancel all elective procedures. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued a public health alert Monday urging all Alaskans to follow this guidance and cancel any elective procedures to free up health care infrastructure and operations for more immediate needs related to COVID-19.