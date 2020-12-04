Eight more Alaskans died from COVID-19 virus Thursday and 760 new people were identified with the disease in the highest reported daily case count so far.
Four of the deaths were Anchorage men in their 70s, two people were in their 80s, a woman in Bethel was in her 50s and a man in his 30s was living in the Kusilvak Census Area.
Fairbanks saw 17 new cases today, while Anchorage, Wasilla and Kodiak reported the highest number of cases — 272, 160 and 57, respectively.
The Department of Health and Social Services reported 15 new hospitalizations with COVID-19 patients, with the percentage of patients currently hospitalized being 13.6%.
Travel becoming more and more dangerous as well. For the last week of airport data reported, about 1 in 20 passengers tested after arriving at Alaska airports from out of state were positive for the virus causing COVID-19.
“Anytime you’re gonna mix with other people I wouldn’t call it safe,” chief epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said, adding that the danger of it depends on your route, how much time are you going to spend in the airport and how much you will interact with other people. “It really comes down to a numbers game.”
The state’s chief medical officer, Anne Zink, reminded Alaskans that with winter holidays approaching the appeal of spending time with friends and extended family grows, and so does the danger of doing that.
“This is the time oftentimes of gathering and connecting, it’s my favorite time of year in the state, but we know that when we gather in indoor places without a mask and in close contact to each other, that’s when COVID spreads.”
Besides suggesting Alaskans wear masks, stay six feet away from each other and get tested if they experience any symptoms or think they’ve been exposed to the virus, health officials are speaking more and more about the upcoming vaccines — and the decision whether to get vaccinated, a decision that each Alaskan will need to make for themselves.
While no vaccine is available yet, two vaccines are under review, and “we are getting quite close to limited availability in the state,” Zink said.
After the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday their guidelines to start vaccinating health workers and people 65 and older, Alaskan health officials met Thursday to discuss who will receive the vaccine first in the state. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the results of that conversation have not been announced.
The guidelines state officials will provide still leave the room for local officials to adjust the vaccine distribution to the specific needs of their population.
While the small amount of vaccine doses in early winter will be distributed only to a limited population, officials hope for more doses to become available as time progresses, with production catching up and other companies developing and approving more vaccine versions.
One of the concerns about the vaccine effectiveness is whether it will adjust to the constantly mutating COVID-19 virus.
Epidemiologist Anna Frick explained that “the virus is using spike protein to get into cells,” and experts don’t see that part of the virus changing that much. Current vaccines target the spike protein, so while the virus is constantly changing, the vaccine target seems to stay the same, ensuring its effectiveness.
