Labor unions representing teachers and school support staff “demand” to open collective bargaining to discuss school safety and “other potential and pertinent” contract terms prior to Jan. 19, the day that elementary students are scheduled to be invited to school buildings for in-person learning.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District was notified in Dec. 23, 2020, letters from union presidents. The Board of Education plans a special meeting for Monday to discuss the letters, according to board President Tim Doran.
Classes at public schools resume today with most students in remote learning. The school district is preparing to welcome all students to school buildings, with virus mitigation practices in place by Feb. 1, though the school day will continue to be truncated.
The openings come even though the borough’s average daily case rate is more than three times the threshold for holding in-person classes under state guidelines for operating schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The thresholds were originally established for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Public education labor unions have denounced school openings saying it’s not safe until coronavirus transmission rates go down. The school district is currently in the operational high risk zone.
The school board voted narrowly to open schools out of concern for the wellbeing of about 10,000 students who have not set foot in a school building since March. For many families, remote learning is not working.
Sandra Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, said the union is not looking to reopen the whole contract and wants to focus on keeping schools safe. The specifics of what the teachers union is looking for safety-wise are pending. State law prevents them from bargaining about class sizes, Ryan said.
In-person education won’t be successful if the coronavirus is not contained and schools must repeatedly flip between in-person classes and remote learning, Ryan said. She is concerned about a surge in cases, seeded via holiday gatherings, that could unfold in the coming weeks. She is also worried about a new, more-contagious strain of COVID-19 that is reportedly emerging.
“We want to go back to the classroom but we want to do whatever we can to help stay there,” Ryan said in an interview. “We want to be safe.”
In the Dec. 23 letter to Superintendent Karen Gaborik, Ryan said the union has a responsibility to ensure safe working conditions for teachers.
“This may include, but is not limited to, transfer and reassignment policies, long-term leave, workplace injuries, sick leave bank access, disability leave, Family Medical Leave Act provisions and others that will be impacting certificated staff,” Ryan wrote.
Jasmine Adkins-Brown, president of the Education Support Staff Association, which represents school workers other than certified teachers, wrote an identical letter.
It’s not clear what happens if the school board declines to bargain with the unions, who collectively represent about 1,500 public education workers. Significant change to collective bargaining agreements would require a vote of the school board, Doran said.
“Sometimes issues are worked out in the context of the current collective bargaining agreement without actually opening or changing a contract,” the school board president wrote in a text message. “There is a process for addressing concerns, and we will take this one step at a time.”
The board will likely go into executive session for at least part of the meeting, Doran said. Elected leaders typically discuss labor union bargaining strategies behind closed doors. The current contracts for the FEA and the ESSA are set to expire on June 30, 2022.
Ryan said she thinks it would be unreasonable for the school board to reject the labor unions’ demands to bargain. She didn’t know how the union would respond if that were the case — possibly they would seek meditation of some kind, she said.
Doran wasn’t sure if the board has the option to decline to bargain.
It’s not clear how many students will show up for school once buildings open. A survey is underway asking parents to disclose their preference. High needs students and high school athletes have already been receiving limited services at school buildings. Three schools have closed temporarily so far this school year due to COVID-19.
At least two other school districts in Alaska are planning to open schools to in-person learning this month.
In Anchorage, students in grades K-2 are returning to school in two weeks and maybe grades 3-6 afterward depending on virus transmission rates, staffing and the success of virus mitigation strategies at schools, according to the district website. Some high needs students there will also be offered services at school buildings. The school day will be reduced at 5.5 hours.
The school district in Juneau is reopening schools next week, though schedules are being staggered and students will attend on a part-time basis with class sizes capped at 15, according to the district website.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District has been holding in-person classes since the 2020-2021 school year started in August. Private schools in Fairbanks have also been operating though with reduced class sizes.
