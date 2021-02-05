From food workers and health professionals to clerks and managers, the pandemic led many Alaskans to lose jobs and seek financial aid, according to an Alaska Economic Trends report released this week by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“What stood out most was the spread of the long-term unemployed population in terms of industry and age,” Jenna Luhrs, an economist and co-author of the report, wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “The range of individuals affected shows that the recession caused by COVID-19 has been more far-reaching compared to past recessions.”
The government paid $773 million to 83,000 Alaskans between March and November 2020, and that financial help came in different types: regular unemployment insurance, extended benefits and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
When a person first loses their job, they become eligible to receive regular unemployment benefits up to 26 weeks. If they don’t find a job during that time, they can receive extended benefits for up to 13 weeks — the program that got activated because the job market is in a poor state. Additionally, the federal government created a Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program that allowed people to receive financial support up to another 24 weeks.
Overall, the unemployment situation in Alaska was the worst last spring, and when some of mandates were lifted, a lot of people returned back to work. Between early July and late November, the percentage of people receiving unemployment benefits fell from 15.3% to 6.7%. But some people stayed out of work much longer.
In Alaska, among those who received unemployment benefits between March and November, about 6,700 people, or 8%, are considered long-term unemployed which means they didn’t have a job for at least six months and needed additional financial assistance, Luhrs wrote.
The economist took a closer look at who in Alaska was out of work by analyzing the demographic of claimants in a single month. In November, from 31,749 unemployed Alaskans, 1,502 people, or 4.8%, exhausted their regular unemployment benefits or were receiving additional assistance.
These people were spread across the state but concentrated in population centers such as Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough and Fairbanks.
“Urban areas have a greater concentration of service jobs in retail, food services and other industries that were hardest-hit at the start of the pandemic,” Luhrs wrote. “Long-term unemployment has persisted in these urban areas as well.”
Most of the people lost their jobs in retail and food industries, and “the fact that the largest numbers of claimants came from those industries suggests that pandemic-related business closures persisted into the fourth quarter of 2020,” Luhrs wrote in the report.
By occupation, the largest numbers came from service jobs, followed by sales and clerical occupations and professional, technical and managerial positions.
For example, because of the pandemic, almost 20 service workers — baristas, bartenders, cooks and servers — permanently lost their jobs at The Local and Starbucks at Fairbanks International Airport, according to the notice given to the state department. Even though business owners were hoping to bring the employees back, “catastrophic customer traffic declines” made it difficult, the Director of Operations Noelle Spafford wrote in the notice.
After retail and food services, next in line were health care and social assistance industries. Luhrs explained that in the wake of the pandemic, a lot of nonessential procedures were canceled and postponed to save resources for COVID-19 patients, and that resulted in job losses within health care.
“The greatest number of health care and social assistance claimants between March and November 2020 formerly worked in hospitals and offices of dentists and physicians, followed by workers in home health care and child care,” she said.
Across the country, the number of people unemployed for at least six months rose dramatically during the pandemic as well. As of December, long-term unemployed represented 2.5% of the U.S. labor force, up from 0.7% in February. The percentage hadn’t been that high since December 2013, when the nation was still recovering from the Great Recession.
The longer people stay out of work, the more consequences that brings, to them personally and to the economy as a whole. Besides losing money when not working, job seekers can also become discouraged to continue looking, get depressed and start having other health issues, Luhrs wrote.
Being out of job for long also makes it harder and harder to return to work: people lose their skills or become less adapted to what the industry needs, and gaps in a resume might look bad to the employers. All that not only affects people’s income now, but also reduces their future earnings.
To support displaced workers and inject money in the economy, the government created those additional support programs. Some of them expired at the end of the year but were later extended until spring 2021. The data from the most recent stimulus package isn’t yet available.
