An Easter service that draws the faithful to downtown Fairbanks is moving from bridge to broadcast.
Now in its 14th year, the 7 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service normally takes place on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge over the Chena River. Because of COVID-19 state mandates limiting public activity and social distancing guidelines, the service instead will be broadcast across Interior Alaska airwaves on local radio stations.
Pastors and church members involved in the service spent the past week recording their sermons, readings and prayers, which have been compiled into one 56-minute broadcast. Last Frontier Mediactive radio stations, as well as a few additional stations, are broadcasting the service.
“There’s been up to 1,000 people on the bridge celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said A.W. Buie, a longtime Fairbanks resident and pastor who now lives in Louisville, Kentucky. He returns to Fairbanks at least once per year and is still involved in the planning of the sunrise service. “We were preparing to do it on the bridge and had talks back and forth, but we just couldn’t see doing it on the bridge with social distancing. So we thought, let’s do it on radio.”
Buie and Jeff Howe, a pastor at North Pole Worship Center who also is on the planning committee, reached out to Perry Walley, general manager of Last Frontier Mediactive, to see if the company would broadcast the service on its radio stations. Last Frontier has promoted the event in the past with public service announcements, and Walley decided to expand that this year to include airing the service.
“This is an unprecedented time, nothing that anybody in this community or the world has been through,” Walley said. “We need to come together as a community.”
Buie and Howe coordinated the program and lineup of speakers, songs and sermons with Walley, who had pastors record their words over the phone. Walley then edited the program into the almost hour-long broadcast.
“It came together very nicely,” he said. “I’m happy with the finished product.”
When Howe and Buie started polling local pastors to see if the pastors would be amicable to recording their parts of the program, they were met with overwhelming support, Howe said.
“The overall response was resounding, and they joined without any kind of reservation,” Howe said. “The pastors were all excited to be a part of this, that is, something larger than themselves. We want to see that faith, hope and love come to the community.”
The service is slated to air commercial-free from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday on KFAR 660 AM and 97.5 FM; WILD 94.3 FM; KJNP 1170 AM and 100.3 FM; KWLF 98.1 FM; and ESPN Radio 820 AM and 107.9 FM.
Speakers and participants include Howe; Amanda Kempthorne of Fairbanks Lutheran Church; Keith Kurber of Harvest Church; Buena Ventura Alas of Fairbanks Four Square Gospel Church; Johnathan Kenney of The Hope Church; Philip Wyman of North Pole Worship Center; Matthew Hampton of New Beginnings Church; and Otis McCormick of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, among others.
•••
Easter Sunrise Service stations
• KFAR 660 AM and 97.5 FM
• WILD 94.3 FM
• KJNP 1170 AM and 100.3 FM
• KWLF 98.1 FM;
• ESPN Radio 820 AM and 107.9 FM
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.