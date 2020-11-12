Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asking Alaskans to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home.
He is sending state workers home to telework and is asking businesses to send workers home and to direct customers to curbside service.
Alaskans should mask up and avoid people outside of their household.
“The rapid spread of COVID-19 cases across Alaska, especially among health care workers and other essential first responders, is placing the state’s emergency response and health care systems at urgent risk,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
A text alert went out this morning and Dunleavy is urging people to take steps to protect their health and the health of others.
“I’m asking you to reach deep for the next three weeks. If we can buy time for our critical workers—if we can keep our systems operational—we can avoid being forced to take further action. But if we cannot reduce the spread of this virus, we reduce our future options for how to proceed. No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts. Hospitalizations and sick health care workers are reaching untenable levels. We must act together now while we still have choices,” Dunleavy said in a video, speaking to all Alaskans.
