Updated 6:36 p.m.: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has agreed to a temporary change in state regulation to allow for restaurants to sell sealed containers of wine and beer to-go with takeout or delivery meal orders.
This idea was one born from discussions among members of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, which unanimously approved a motion to support the concept last week. Dunleavy's approval of the regulation change was required before it could be implemented.
The relaxation of alcohol regulations is meant to help restaurants that may have made a significant portion of their profits off of alcohol sales and have since been struggling amid closures related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board approved the sale of “factory sealed” servings of beer and wine from these restaurants licensed to sell alcohol. This will not allow bars the same privileges, Dunleavy noted.
Dunleavy spoke to reporters Tuesday evening about the decision to approve the shift in regulations, noting the move is one way to help businesses stay afloat during a large-scale economic shutdown.
The regulation shift has garnered the support of stakeholder groups, including the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, an organization that represents alcohol retailers across the state.
CHARR President Sarah Oates told the Daily News-Miner she had been inundated with concerns from her members regarding losses in revenue associated with Dunleavy's previous shutdown of bars and dine-in services at restaurants and cafes.
"Even if only a handful of businesses are saved from permanent closure or spared from additional debt, the governor’s concurrence with the ABC Board on these votes would be well worth it," Oates said prior to Dunleavy's Tuesday approval.
A survey conducted by CHARR in late March showed that 7% of Alaska restaurants permanently closed their doors on March 23, with that number increasing to 14% by April 1, Oates said.
"That means that one out of every seven restaurants in this state is expected to have its doors closed permanently due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Alaska hospitality will inevitably be impacted far more significantly than will the industry in other states, due primarily to Alaska’s heavy dependence on tourism dollars," Oates said.
A total of 44 other states across the country have relaxed alcohol laws to allow for some form of "to-go" alcohol amid large-scale restaurant and bar closures.
