A new phase in the pandemic response starts Friday with restaurants, retail stores and hair salons allowed to reopen and small gatherings, such as wedding and funerals, permitted with “six feet of social distancing of non-household units.”
“For those that have been chomping at the bit to get things open and moving, we’re heading there,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday evening.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly called it “good news for all of us” in a Facebook Live event after finishing a call with Dunleavy before the announcement.
“I hung up the phone with the governor extremely happy, extremely relieved,” Matherly said. “I am sick of my house. I am sick of being cooped up.”
Most non-essential businesses are being allowed to reopen but with safeguards, including 25% capacity, table spacing and no waiting rooms.
Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said employees and customers are asked to wear face masks and limit shopping to one person per household.
“One provider. One client. No waiting room,” Crum said.
The relaxing of the public health mandate does not apply to establishments such as bars, theaters, bowling alleys and bingo parlors.
State officials also announced eight new COVID-19 cases spread in Anchorage, Eagle River, Ketchikan and Juneau representing a broad range of ages. They reported no new hospitalizations or deaths.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has gone more than one week without a new confirmed case being reported.
Dunleavy directed businesses to the state’s COVID-19 website for detailed public health guidance.
“What do I need to do in my hair dressing venue? What do I need to wear? How do I space things out? We’ll have all of that laid out,” he said.
The governor said the COVID-19 outbreak in Alaska has been less severe than officials had anticipated.
“We thought our numbers were going to be much higher,” he said. “Our numbers are the lowest in the country.”
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” he said. “We’re going to do everything that we can to keep those numbers at a certain level.”
The state is permitting gatherings of up to 20 people so long as they keep 6 feet apart from those outside of their immediate household. The relaxed guidance is “to allow for religious services, small weddings, funerals or other small gatherings.”
The state is extending other health mandates to May 19 to include the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers and the limit on travel between Alaska communities to critical needs.
Dunleavy added that a large shipment of personal protective gear is due this week from China.
He said the order was made “some time ago” and “it should be a large shipment that I think will go a long way.”
State officials recommended that older people and people with health problems continue to avoid visiting public areas and should take extra precautions to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
“There is a lot of personal responsibility that has to take place,” Dunleavy said.
