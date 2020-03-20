Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a COVID-19 economic response plan this afternoon to include the payment of his previously proposed supplemental Alaska Permanent Fund dividend check.
"If Alaskans are unable to work to earn a living and pay their rent, to buy food, to buy diapers for their children, then we have failed to account for the hardships that many Alaskans are currently facing," Dunleavy said. "Immediate and far-reaching economic relief is needed right now."
The Alaska COVID-19 Economic Stabilization Plan would include the payment of the remaining $1,306 that would have been included in last year's dividend check had the Legislature followed a 1982 statute rather than the recently passed Percent of Market Value allocation.
If payment is authorized by the Legislature, the check would be distributed as soon as April, Dunleavy said.
The plan also includes low-interest bridge loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.
"These loans will be obtainable at local lending institutions to ensure our businesses owners and Alaska workers can withstand this economic crisis," Dunleavy said.
The plan also includes $1 billion in disaster relief funding, an expansion of unemployment insurance, $75 million in funding for emergency health care facilities and an executive order directing the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. to suspend all foreclosures and evictions immediately.
This story will be updated.
