Citing relatively low COVID-19 case numbers compared to other states, Gov. Mike Dunleavy released an 18th health mandate Tuesday relaxing previous limitations on travel throughout Alaska.
The new mandate, which went into effect Tuesday morning, allows all travel between communities on the road system as well as communities reachable by the Alaska Marine Highway ferry system.
Remote communities unreachable by ferry or road system are still off-limits with the exception of "critical personal needs," such as a health emergency or travel for food or other supplies, or travel for "critical infrastructure."
Traveling groups are still recommended to observe 6 feet distance from non-household members whenever possible. Stops made on the way to a final destination should be minimal. If stops for gas, food or other supplies must be made, one person from a vehicle should enter a premises to decrease exposure to travelers. Travelers should wear cloth face coverings whenever possible when interacting with third party vendors and participate in regular hand-washing or use of hand sanitizer.
Dunleavy has mentioned in previous meetings with the media that he wants Alaska residents to benefit from the summer months and does not believe in restricting movement of residents throughout the state if considered safe.
“In reviewing all health mandates, monitoring the evolving COVID-19 case data, and acknowledging the need for clarity, I am easing the restrictions on intrastate travel on the road system and communities serviced by AMHS by issuing COVID-19 Health Mandate 18,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “The hard work of all Alaskans over the past several months has significantly stalled the spread of this disease, allowing us to methodically reopen pieces of our economy.”
Case counts
The state Department of Health and Social Services reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, both in Juneau, bringing the state total 383.
This is a cumulative number of cases to date. The state reports that 334 of those cases have recovered.
The state also reported one new case in an out-of-state resident who tested positive in Anchorage. This does not change the state's tally of 383 cases as the department does not combine the number of out-of-state residents who tested positive in Alaska with the number of Alaska residents who have tested positive.
Seven out-of-state residents have tested positive in Alaska to date, according to the state health department.
The state has performed a total of 29,961 tests to date.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Tuesday.
