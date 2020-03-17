Gov. Mike Dunleavy has launched a team of public officials to address Alaska's anticipated economic downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The team will be led by former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell and former Democratic U.S Sen. Mark Begich.
The remaining seats will be filled by a cross-section of Alaska’s economic leaders and former elected officials, according to the governor's office. Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner added that these additional members will be recommended to the governor by team leadership.
“The coronavirus disease is exacerbating Alaska’s existing economic challenges and is unfortunately creating new ones,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “The Alaska Economic Stabilization Team brings together some of our state’s most experienced leaders in economics, business, and public policy to assess the challenges and recommend decisive policies to protect jobs, hardworking families, and the overall economy.”
Parnell issued a statement alongside Dunleavy's.
“In times like these, Alaskans come together to fight for our state and our future,” Parnell said. “Former U.S. Senator Begich and I are 'all in' for Alaska, and I pledge to work together with him and others to bring more stability and certainty for Alaskans in the days and months ahead.”
Begich noted in a statement that the current health crisis outweighs any political differences between those involved.
“As political rivals who have publicly disagreed on issues, the easy answer when Governor Dunleavy asked for my participation would have been no, but we are facing a global crisis and I believe we all must do our part to protect Alaska’s families, communities, and economy,” Begich said. “There is already so much uncertainty and strain placed on our businesses — both big and small — we can’t afford for partisanship to prevent us from finding a path forward. Those who have worked with me know that I am not afraid of tough conversations so Alaska businesses can feel confident that I will work to make their needs and voices heard."
The team will work with federal, local and state governments as well as businesses throughout the process.
This story will be updated.
