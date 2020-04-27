Gov. Mike Dunleavy never explicitly issued a strict shelter-in-place mandate like many other states have; rather, he urged Alaskans to stay home if at all possible. The Republican governor has said before he doesn't feel the need to compel Alaskans to follow rules by issuing orders, instead trusting Alaskans to work together to fight the virus and subsequent economic crisis.
But as of Friday, the urge to stay home, issued to Alaskans at the end of March, is in the process of being lifted.
The governor is hoping to open the state, starting with phase one, which includes the easing of the stay-home suggestion and allows for gatherings of up to 20 people.
The lifting of the previous mandate is buried as a single line within an attachment to a Friday health mandate and states clearly that "Individuals are no longer required to stay home as previously required by Mandate 011."
The guidelines allow for gatherings of up to 20 people either indoors or outdoors. Individuals are urged to wear cloth face coverings whenever possible and "every effort must be taken to maintain six foot social distance from other members of the public."
Does this mean you can have a barbecue with 20 of your best friends? Maybe, but you'll all have to stay 6 feet apart and wear cloth masks the whole time.
Some are concerned that the easing of restrictions will result in a higher case count. The Fairbanks North Star Borough has only seen one reported case of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Only four cases statewide were announced Monday.
Local health officials expressed concern to reporters Friday that the state's seemingly low numbers may create a "false sense of security."
Dunleavy said Monday he agrees with those statements to a certain extent.
"I think if we go back to exactly the way we did things before, you're absolutely going to see an increase in cases," he said. "We're going to see an increase in cases anyway, so we've got to keep an eye on it."
Friday's attachment also allows for religious gatherings, following similar rules limiting gatherings to 20 and urging the use of face coverings and physical distance.
One of the larger shifts in the state's guidelines is the relaxation of travel limitations. While out-of-state travelers are still required to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state, in-state residents are able to travel by car or plane between communities as long as both communities are on the road system.
